Blanton and Holt score 22 to lead Eastern Kentucky over Stetson 83-58

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Devontae Blanton and Jackson Holt scored 22 points as Eastern Kentucky beat Stetson 83-58 on Saturday night.

Blanton also contributed five rebounds and seven assists for the Colonels (14-11, 8-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Holt went 7 of 14 from the field (7 for 12 from 3-point range). Turner Buttry shot 2 of 6 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Hatters (7-18, 5-7) were led in scoring by Mehki Ellison, who finished with 15 points. Jordan Wood added 11 points and two steals for Stetson. Jamie Phillips Jr. also had 11 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Eastern Kentucky hosts West Georgia and Stetson goes on the road to play Lipscomb.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

