Blake scores 17 as Wagner knocks off Stonehill 63-57

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) — Zae Blake had 17 points in Wagner’s 63-57 victory over Stonehill on Thursday night.

Blake went 7 of 9 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Seahawks (13-13, 5-8 Northeast Conference). R.J. Greene scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Javier Ezquerra Trelles went 4 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Skyhawks (14-14, 6-7) were led in scoring by Ethan Meuser, who finished with 14 points and three blocks. Todd Brogna added 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Both teams next play Saturday. Wagner visits Chicago State and Stonehill goes on the road to play Central Connecticut State.

