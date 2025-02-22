Blake, Northwestern State Demons take on the New Orleans Privateers

Northwestern State Demons (12-13, 9-7 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (3-22, 3-13 Southland) New Orleans; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northwestern State Demons (12-13, 9-7 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (3-22, 3-13 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nora Francois and New Orleans host Mya Blake and Northwestern State in Southland play.

The Privateers are 2-8 in home games. New Orleans ranks sixth in the Southland in rebounding with 32.9 rebounds. Francois leads the Privateers with 8.1 boards.

The Demons are 9-7 in conference games. Northwestern State has a 6-10 record against teams over .500.

New Orleans scores 58.4 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 58.6 Northwestern State allows. Northwestern State’s 38.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points lower than New Orleans has allowed to its opponents (43.4%).

The Privateers and Demons match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francois is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Privateers. Jayla Kimbrough is averaging 9.8 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Blake is scoring 17.2 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Demons. Vernell Atamah is averaging 11.4 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 3-7, averaging 61.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Demons: 4-6, averaging 62.9 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

