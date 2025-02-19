Blake leads Northwestern State against SE Louisiana after 22-point game

Northwestern State Demons (12-12, 9-6 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (22-3, 16-0 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northwestern State Demons (12-12, 9-6 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (22-3, 16-0 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State visits SE Louisiana after Mya Blake scored 22 points in Northwestern State’s 68-66 loss to the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks.

The Lions are 11-0 on their home court. SE Louisiana is the leader in the Southland with 12.4 fast break points.

The Demons are 9-6 against conference opponents. Northwestern State has a 0-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

SE Louisiana averages 67.0 points, 8.7 more per game than the 58.3 Northwestern State gives up. Northwestern State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game SE Louisiana gives up.

The Lions and Demons square off Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexius Horne is scoring 14.2 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Lions. Cheyanne Daniels is averaging 9.2 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 55.6% over the last 10 games.

Blake is shooting 41.5% and averaging 17.4 points for the Demons. Vernell Atamah is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 10-0, averaging 62.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 12.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 45.1 points per game.

Demons: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

