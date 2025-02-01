Blake leads Northwestern State against East Texas A&M

Northwestern State Demons (9-10, 6-4 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (4-15, 1-9 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Northwestern State Demons (9-10, 6-4 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (4-15, 1-9 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State visits East Texas A&M after Mya Blake scored 31 points in Northwestern State’s 73-66 victory against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Lions have gone 3-5 in home games. East Texas A&M is 3-8 against opponents over .500.

The Demons are 6-4 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State is 5-7 against opponents with a winning record.

East Texas A&M averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.8 more made shots than the 3.7 per game Northwestern State gives up. Northwestern State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game East Texas A&M allows.

The Lions and Demons match up Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordyn Newsome is averaging 15 points for the Lions. Jasmine Payne is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Blake averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Vernell Atamah is shooting 40.7% and averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 1-9, averaging 58.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Demons: 6-4, averaging 59.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

