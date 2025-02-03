Blaise Threatt scores 34, offsets 35 by Trent McLaughlin as Weber State tops Northern Arizona 77-73

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Blaise Threatt scored a career-high 34 to offset a career-best 35 points from Trent McLaughlin, helping…

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Blaise Threatt scored a career-high 34 to offset a career-best 35 points from Trent McLaughlin, helping Weber State hold off Northern Arizona 77-73 on Monday night,

McLaughlin hit a 3-pointer with 34 seconds left to give Northern Arizona a 73-72 lead. Viljami Vartiainen answered with a 3-pointer 12 seconds later to put Weber State in front. Trevor Hennig made two free throws with two seconds left for a two-possession lead.

Threatt also grabbed 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (9-15, 3-7 Big Sky Conference). Henning added 14 points and Vartiainen scored 10.

McLaughlin added four assists and two steals for the Lumberjacks (13-10, 4-6). Diego Campisano had 12 points and Jayden Jackson pitched in with 10 points, five assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.