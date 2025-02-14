Blackstone leads SFA against Northwestern State after 20-point game

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (21-5, 11-4 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (12-11, 9-5 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (21-5, 11-4 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (12-11, 9-5 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA visits Northwestern State after Faith Blackstone scored 20 points in SFA’s 71-55 win against the East Texas A&M Lions.

The Demons have gone 7-3 in home games. Northwestern State leads the Southland in rebounding, averaging 35.9 boards. Vernell Atamah leads the Demons with 6.1 rebounds.

The Ladyjacks have gone 11-4 against Southland opponents. SFA averages 16.7 assists per game to lead the Southland, paced by Ashlyn Traylor with 4.7.

Northwestern State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.1 per game SFA gives up. SFA averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.2 more made shots on average than the 3.8 per game Northwestern State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Blake is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, while averaging 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and four assists. Atamah is shooting 37.2% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Blackstone is averaging 15.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Ladyjacks. Harmaine Dominguez is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 6-4, averaging 63.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Ladyjacks: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

