Blacksher scores 18, Wilkinson adds 14 and Cal defeats N.C. State 74-62

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jovan Blacksher Jr. scored 18 points, Jeremiah Wilkinson added 14 points, and California defeated N.C. State…

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jovan Blacksher Jr. scored 18 points, Jeremiah Wilkinson added 14 points, and California defeated N.C. State 74-62 on Wednesday night.

The Golden Bears held the Wolfpack to 2 of 12 shooting, including nine misses in a row, over the final 6 1/2 minutes.

Rytis Petraitis hit a 3-pointer to give Cal a 47-46 lead with 13 minutes left and his next basket put the Bears up 62-54 with a little under seven minutes to go.

The Bears then wrapped it up with a 10-0 run that gave them a 72-57 lead with about 90 seconds remaining.

Joshua Ola-Joseph scored 13 points for Cal (12-11, 5-7 ACC) and Mady Sissoko grabbed 13 rebounds. Andre Stojakovic made his return from an illness and scored six points in his first action since Cal defeated N.C. State 65-62 on Jan. 18 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Marcus Hill had 20 points for the Wolfpack (9-13, 2-9), who have lost seven games in a row.

Blacksher hit three 3-pointers in the first half and scored 15 points. The Golden Bears led for the last 12 1/2 minutes and their lead reached eight points with five minutes to go. Cal led 34-30 at halftime.

Cal hosts Wake Forest on Saturday when N.C. State visits Stanford.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.