Bittle, Oregon Ducks to visit Sandfort, Iowa Hawkeyes

Oregon Ducks (18-8, 7-8 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (14-11, 5-9 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Payton Sandfort and Iowa host Nathan Bittle and Oregon in Big Ten action Wednesday.

The Hawkeyes have gone 11-4 in home games. Iowa is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Ducks are 7-8 in Big Ten play. Oregon is 4-1 in one-possession games.

Iowa makes 49.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Oregon has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). Oregon averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Iowa allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Freeman is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Sandfort is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jackson Shelstad is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Ducks. TJ Bamba is averaging 11.1 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 3-7, averaging 75.5 points, 28.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Ducks: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

