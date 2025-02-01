Binghamton visits Albany (NY) on 5-game road skid

Binghamton Bearcats (10-12, 2-5 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (11-11, 3-4 America East) Albany, New York; Saturday, 7…

Binghamton Bearcats (10-12, 2-5 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (11-11, 3-4 America East)

Albany, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Great Danes -6.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton will attempt to break its five-game road skid when the Bearcats play Albany (NY).

The Great Danes have gone 5-4 at home. Albany (NY) is 5-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bearcats are 2-5 in America East play. Binghamton ranks fourth in the America East allowing 72.3 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

Albany (NY) is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 43.2% Binghamton allows to opponents. Binghamton averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Albany (NY) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amar’e Marshall is scoring 13.9 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Great Danes. Byron Joshua is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Gavin Walsh is averaging 10.8 points and 10 rebounds for the Bearcats. Tymu Chenery is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

