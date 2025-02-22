Bilodeau and the UCLA Bruins host conference foe Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes (15-12, 7-9 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (19-8, 10-6 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Sunday, 3:45 p.m. EST…

Ohio State Buckeyes (15-12, 7-9 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (19-8, 10-6 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bruce Thornton and Ohio State visit Tyler Bilodeau and UCLA in Big Ten action.

The Bruins have gone 13-2 at home. UCLA scores 75.0 points while outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game.

The Buckeyes have gone 7-9 against Big Ten opponents. Ohio State ranks fourth in the Big Ten shooting 37.3% from 3-point range.

UCLA scores 75.0 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 72.0 Ohio State gives up. Ohio State has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

The Bruins and Buckeyes match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bilodeau is averaging 14.1 points for the Bruins. Eric Dailey Jr. is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Thornton is shooting 51.2% and averaging 17.2 points for the Buckeyes. John Mobley Jr. is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 27.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

