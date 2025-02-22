Bettiol has 19, Abilene Christian downs Utah Tech 80-71

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Leonardo Bettiol had 19 points in Abilene Christian’s 80-71 victory over Utah Tech on Saturday night.…

Bettiol shot 8 of 13 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line for the Wildcats (14-13, 6-6 Western Athletic Conference). Quion Williams scored 18 points while shooting 7 of 13 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line. Hunter Jack Madden shot 4 for 10, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Trailblazers (6-21, 2-10) were led in scoring by Noa Gonsalves, who finished with 18 points and two steals. Samuel Ariyibi added 12 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for Utah Tech. Hakim Byrd also had 12 points. The loss is the 10th in a row for the Trailblazers.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Abilene Christian visits Tarleton State and Utah Tech plays Southern Utah at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

