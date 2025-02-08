Bethune-Cookman visits Prairie View A&M on 3-game road slide

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-15, 4-6 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-14, 2-8 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-15, 4-6 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-14, 2-8 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman will attempt to stop its three-game road slide when the Wildcats face Prairie View A&M.

The Panthers have gone 4-4 at home. Prairie View A&M allows 68.7 points and has been outscored by 6.8 points per game.

The Wildcats are 4-6 in conference matchups. Bethune-Cookman is 5-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Prairie View A&M scores 61.9 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 62.9 Bethune-Cookman gives up. Bethune-Cookman averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Prairie View A&M gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crystal Schultz is averaging 9.2 points for the Panthers. Ash’a Thompson is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games.

Asianae Nicholson is averaging 12.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Daimoni Dorsey is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 56.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 59.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

