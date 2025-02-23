Bethune-Cookman takes on Alabama State for conference matchup

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (12-15, 9-5 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (13-14, 9-5 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (12-15, 9-5 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (13-14, 9-5 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Antonio Madlock and Alabama State host Trey Thomas and Bethune-Cookman in SWAC play Monday.

The Hornets are 7-2 in home games. Alabama State ranks sixth in the SWAC in team defense, giving up 75.0 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Wildcats are 9-5 in conference play. Bethune-Cookman is 4-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Alabama State averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Bethune-Cookman allows. Bethune-Cookman averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Alabama State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amarr Knox is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Hornets. Madlock is averaging 14.1 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Thomas is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Wildcats. Kalil Camara is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.