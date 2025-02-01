Bethune-Cookman takes on Alabama State, aims to end 3-game skid

Alabama State Hornets (5-15, 3-5 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-14, 3-5 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama State Hornets (5-15, 3-5 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-14, 3-5 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman looks to end its three-game skid when the Wildcats take on Alabama State.

The Wildcats are 4-2 in home games. Bethune-Cookman is third in the SWAC with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Asianae Nicholson averaging 4.6.

The Hornets have gone 3-5 against SWAC opponents. Alabama State is fifth in the SWAC with 31.4 rebounds per game led by Cordasia Harris averaging 8.7.

Bethune-Cookman is shooting 37.9% from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points lower than the 44.3% Alabama State allows to opponents. Alabama State averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Bethune-Cookman gives up.

The Wildcats and Hornets meet Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholson is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 10.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Janessa Kelley is averaging 7.8 points and 0.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Harris is averaging 11.6 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Hornets. Kaitlyn Bryant is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 58.0 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 51.9 points, 36.3 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 32.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

