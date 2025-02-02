Bethune-Cookman takes home win streak into matchup with Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (7-14, 3-5 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (8-13, 5-3 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (7-14, 3-5 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (8-13, 5-3 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Wildcats face Alabama A&M.

The Wildcats have gone 4-0 in home games. Bethune-Cookman averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 6-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bulldogs are 3-5 against conference opponents. Alabama A&M allows 81.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.3 points per game.

Bethune-Cookman is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Alabama A&M allows to opponents. Alabama A&M has shot at a 41.1% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Bethune-Cookman have averaged.

The Wildcats and Bulldogs meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayon Freeman is scoring 16.3 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Wildcats. Tre Thomas is averaging 17.0 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 35.5% over the past 10 games.

Anthony Bryant is averaging 14.8 points for the Bulldogs. Bilal Abdur-Rahman is averaging 9.1 points and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 77.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points.

