Best, Southeast Missouri State Redhawks take on the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-22, 3-15 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-22, 3-15 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-22, 3-15 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-22, 3-15 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State takes on SIU-Edwardsville in OVC action Thursday.

The Cougars are 3-9 on their home court. SIU-Edwardsville ranks fifth in the OVC with 12.8 assists per game led by KK Rodriguez averaging 2.6.

The Redhawks are 3-15 in conference games. Southeast Missouri State is 2-13 against opponents with a winning record.

SIU-Edwardsville is shooting 37.2% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 42.9% Southeast Missouri State allows to opponents. Southeast Missouri State’s 37.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points lower than SIU-Edwardsville has allowed to its opponents (42.1%).

The Cougars and Redhawks square off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rodriguez is averaging 13.1 points for the Cougars. Macy Silvey is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Zoe Best is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 13.5 points. Lexi McCully is shooting 36.5% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 2-8, averaging 65.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Redhawks: 1-9, averaging 57.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.