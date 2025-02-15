Berry leads Northwestern against Nebraska after 23-point game

Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-9, 6-8 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (13-12, 4-10 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-9, 6-8 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (13-12, 4-10 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern plays Nebraska after Ty Berry scored 23 points in Northwestern’s 81-75 loss to the Oregon Ducks.

The Wildcats have gone 11-3 in home games. Northwestern has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cornhuskers are 6-8 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska is ninth in the Big Ten scoring 34.0 points per game in the paint led by Juwan Gary averaging 6.8.

Northwestern makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Nebraska has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Nebraska has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Northwestern have averaged.

The Wildcats and Cornhuskers meet Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Berry is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 9.6 points. Nick Martinelli is shooting 42.3% and averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games.

Brice Williams is averaging 19.4 points for the Cornhuskers. Connor Essegian is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 73.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 4-6, averaging 74.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.