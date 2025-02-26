Berry leads Kennesaw State against Florida International after 21-point performance

Florida International Panthers (10-15, 6-8 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (10-16, 5-10 CUSA) Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida International Panthers (10-15, 6-8 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (10-16, 5-10 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State hosts Florida International after Keyarah Berry scored 21 points in Kennesaw State’s 61-57 loss to the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Owls have gone 6-5 in home games. Kennesaw State allows 64.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

The Panthers are 6-8 in conference games. Florida International has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Kennesaw State scores 62.6 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than the 66.1 Florida International allows. Florida International has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of Kennesaw State have averaged.

The Owls and Panthers face off Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carly Hooks averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 26.3% from beyond the arc. Prencis Harden is shooting 36.8% and averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Lucia Fleta Robles is averaging 7.6 points for the Panthers. Isnelle Natabou is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 61.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 60.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

