Benson’s 20 lead Binghamton over NJIT 75-71 in OT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nehemiah Benson had 20 points in Binghamton’s 75-71 overtime win over NJIT on Saturday.

Benson added 11 rebounds for the Bearcats (13-14, 5-7 America East Conference). Gavin Walsh scored 17 points while shooting 6 of 12 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line and added 16 rebounds. Chris Walker shot 3 for 10 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Tim Moore Jr. led the Highlanders (5-22, 2-10) in scoring, finishing with 28 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Tariq Francis added 17 points, seven assists and two steals for NJIT. Jordan Rogers finished with 11 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

