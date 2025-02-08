Bennett Stirtz, Tavion Banks lead Drake over Indiana State 85-81 in OT for 10th win in row

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Bennett Stirtz had 20 points and Tavion Banks scored seven of his 11 in overtime…

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Bennett Stirtz had 20 points and Tavion Banks scored seven of his 11 in overtime to rally Drake to an 85-81 victory over Indiana State on Saturday night, upping the Bulldogs’ win streak to 10.

Stirtz made two free throws and Banks followed with a three-point play to give Drake an 81-76 lead and the Bulldogs stayed in front over the final 65 seconds.

Stirtz also had seven assists for the Bulldogs (22-2, 12-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Daniel Abreu finished with 18 points and eight rebounds. Isaiah Jackson had 13 points.

Samage Teel finished with 26 points and four assists to pace the Sycamores (12-13, 6-8). Aaron Gray added 17 points, 12 rebounds and two steals. Jaden Daughtry finished with 15 points.

Abreu put up 10 points in the first half for Drake, which led 41-29 at the break.

