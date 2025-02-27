Benjamin’s 16 lead Tarleton State past Abilene Christian 67-52

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Bubu Benjamin had 16 points in Tarleton State’s 67-52 victory over Abilene Christian on Thursday night.…

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Bubu Benjamin had 16 points in Tarleton State’s 67-52 victory over Abilene Christian on Thursday night.

Benjamin also contributed six rebounds for the Texans (12-17, 7-7 Western Athletic Conference). Freddy Hicks scored 13 points and added eight rebounds. Chris Mpaka shot 4 of 9 from the field and 4 for 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Wildcats (14-14, 6-7) were led by Leonardo Bettiol, who recorded 12 points. Abilene Christian also got 11 points and two steals from Bradyn Hubbard. Quion Williams also recorded nine points, six rebounds and three blocks. The Wildcats ended a five-game winning streak with the loss.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.