Belton and Texas Southern host UAPB

Texas Southern Tigers (9-10, 8-0 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-15, 1-7 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Tuesday, 4 p.m.…

Texas Southern Tigers (9-10, 8-0 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-15, 1-7 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern takes on UAPB after Jaida Belton scored 21 points in Texas Southern’s 82-69 victory against the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Golden Lions are 3-4 on their home court. UAPB is 3-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tigers are 8-0 in SWAC play.

UAPB is shooting 33.3% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points lower than the 39.5% Texas Southern allows to opponents. Texas Southern averages 68.3 points per game, 4.4 more than the 63.9 UAPB gives up.

The Golden Lions and Tigers square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Arrah Allen is averaging 13.7 points for the Golden Lions. Jailah Pelly is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Aaliyah Henderson is averaging 8.1 points and 2.2 steals for the Tigers. Aylasia Fantroy is averaging 13.5 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 1-9, averaging 50.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 10.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 33.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 69.8 points, 38.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

