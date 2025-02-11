Belmont visits Valparaiso following Monegro’s 22-point showing

Belmont Bruins (17-8, 9-5 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (10-15, 3-11 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso…

Belmont Bruins (17-8, 9-5 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (10-15, 3-11 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso hosts Belmont after Jefferson Monegro scored 22 points in Valparaiso’s 74-56 loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Beacons have gone 8-6 at home. Valparaiso has a 5-10 record against teams over .500.

The Bruins are 9-5 in MVC play. Belmont ranks fifth in the MVC with 32.0 rebounds per game led by Jonathan Pierre averaging 6.2.

Valparaiso is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 46.7% Belmont allows to opponents. Belmont scores 6.7 more points per game (81.5) than Valparaiso allows to opponents (74.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Schwieger is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Beacons. All Wright is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Pierre is averaging 13.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Bruins. Carter Whitt is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 1-9, averaging 69.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 82.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

