Belmont plays Northern Iowa, looks for 11th straight victory

Northern Iowa Panthers (12-11, 7-5 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (16-7, 11-1 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont seeks to keep its 10-game win streak intact when the Bruins take on Northern Iowa.

The Bruins have gone 8-1 at home. Belmont averages 70.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The Panthers are 7-5 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa averages 73.9 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

Belmont is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 42.6% Northern Iowa allows to opponents. Northern Iowa averages 11.2 more points per game (73.9) than Belmont gives up to opponents (62.7).

The Bruins and Panthers square off Thursday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tuti Jones averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Jailyn Banks is averaging 12 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

Maya McDermott is scoring 19.2 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Panthers. Taryn Wharton is averaging 9.8 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 51.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 10-0, averaging 77.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

