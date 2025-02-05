Bello’s 22 lead Purdue Fort Wayne past Wright State 87-64

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Rasheed Bello had 22 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 87-64 victory against Wright State on…

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Rasheed Bello had 22 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 87-64 victory against Wright State on Wednesday night.

Bello shot 8 of 17 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Mastodons (17-8, 10-4 Horizon League). Jalen Jackson scored 20 points and added five rebounds. Corey Hadnot II shot 3 for 9 (0 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds and four steals.

The Raiders (12-13, 6-8) were led by Brandon Noel, who posted 25 points and 10 rebounds. Wright State also got 15 points, eight rebounds and two blocks from Jack Doumbia.

Both teams next play Saturday. Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Green Bay and Wright State plays IU Indianapolis at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

