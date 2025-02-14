Bello leads Purdue Fort Wayne against Robert Morris after 21-point performance

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (18-9, 11-5 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (19-8, 11-5 Horizon League) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday,…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (18-9, 11-5 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (19-8, 11-5 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne visits Robert Morris after Rasheed Bello scored 21 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 93-71 loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Colonials have gone 12-2 at home. Robert Morris has a 5-2 record in one-possession games.

The Mastodons are 11-5 against Horizon League opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne scores 82.8 points while outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game.

Robert Morris’ average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Purdue Fort Wayne allows. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Robert Morris gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Prather Jr. is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging 8.6 points. Alvaro Folgueiras is averaging 15.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Jalen Jackson is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Mastodons. Bello is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 9-1, averaging 78.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 83.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

