Bellarmine visits North Florida on 12-game road slide

Bellarmine Knights (3-20, 0-10 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (12-11, 5-5 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Bellarmine Knights (3-20, 0-10 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (12-11, 5-5 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ospreys -11; over/under is 163

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine hits the road against North Florida looking to stop its 12-game road slide.

The Ospreys have gone 6-4 at home. North Florida is fourth in the ASUN with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jasai Miles averaging 5.5.

The Knights are 0-10 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine is 1-11 against opponents with a winning record.

North Florida is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 48.8% Bellarmine allows to opponents. Bellarmine averages 71.1 points per game, 14.4 fewer points than the 85.5 North Florida gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Smith is averaging 12 points and 5.8 assists for the Ospreys. Miles is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jack Karasinski is shooting 52.2% and averaging 15.9 points for the Knights. Billy Smith is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 5-5, averaging 84.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.6 points per game.

Knights: 0-10, averaging 68.9 points, 26.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.