Bellarmine visits Lipscomb after Treadwell’s 23-point game

Bellarmine Knights (14-11, 5-7 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (15-8, 8-4 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine visits Lipscomb after Skylar Treadwell scored 23 points in Bellarmine’s 87-84 loss to the Stetson Hatters.

The Bisons have gone 11-2 in home games.

The Knights have gone 5-7 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine is sixth in the ASUN with 13.1 assists per game led by Hope Sivori averaging 3.3.

Lipscomb is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.6% Bellarmine allows to opponents. Bellarmine averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Lipscomb allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ainhoa Cea is averaging 7.6 points, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bisons. Bella Vinson is averaging 18.2 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 54.4% over the past 10 games.

Hayley Harrison is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Knights. Sivori is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

