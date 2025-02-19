Bellarmine visits Battle and Jacksonville

Bellarmine Knights (15-12, 6-8 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (13-13, 7-7 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville…

Bellarmine Knights (15-12, 6-8 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (13-13, 7-7 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville takes on Bellarmine after Edyn Battle scored 21 points in Jacksonville’s 63-52 win over the North Florida Ospreys.

The Dolphins are 9-2 on their home court. Jacksonville has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Knights are 6-8 in conference matchups. Bellarmine averages 74.7 points while outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game.

Jacksonville averages 68.2 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than the 72.9 Bellarmine gives up. Bellarmine averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Jacksonville gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Battle is averaging 21 points for the Dolphins. Saniyah Craig is averaging 13.8 points and 12.9 rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the last 10 games.

Hope Sivori is averaging 13.9 points, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the Knights. Skylar Treadwell is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 39.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 75.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.