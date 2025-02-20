Bellarmine visits Battle and Jacksonville

Bellarmine Knights (15-12, 6-8 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (13-13, 7-7 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville…

Bellarmine Knights (15-12, 6-8 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (13-13, 7-7 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville plays Bellarmine after Edyn Battle scored 21 points in Jacksonville’s 63-52 win against the North Florida Ospreys.

The Dolphins are 9-2 on their home court. Jacksonville leads the ASUN in rebounding, averaging 35.8 boards. Saniyah Craig leads the Dolphins with 11.1 rebounds.

The Knights have gone 6-8 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine is seventh in the ASUN with 33.3 rebounds per game led by Skylar Treadwell averaging 8.6.

Jacksonville is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 42.8% Bellarmine allows to opponents. Bellarmine averages 74.7 points per game, 3.4 more than the 71.3 Jacksonville gives up to opponents.

The Dolphins and Knights meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Priscilla Williams averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc. Battle is averaging 21 points over the past 10 games.

Hayley Harrison is shooting 40.7% and averaging 15.2 points for the Knights. Hope Sivori is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 39.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 75.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

