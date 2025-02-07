Bellarmine takes on Jacksonville following Karasinski’s 28-point game

Bellarmine Knights (3-21, 0-11 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (14-9, 8-3 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine…

Bellarmine Knights (3-21, 0-11 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (14-9, 8-3 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine visits Jacksonville after Jack Karasinski scored 28 points in Bellarmine’s 95-88 loss to the North Florida Ospreys.

The Dolphins are 7-3 in home games. Jacksonville is fifth in the ASUN with 33.0 points per game in the paint led by Robert McCray averaging 9.6.

The Knights are 0-11 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Jacksonville’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 10.5 per game Bellarmine gives up. Bellarmine has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 43.9% shooting opponents of Jacksonville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCray is averaging 17.2 points, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Dolphins. Zimi Nwokeji is averaging 11.1 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Billy Smith averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Karasinski is averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 8-2, averaging 75.7 points, 36.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Knights: 0-10, averaging 71.1 points, 25.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points.

