Bellarmine takes on conference foe Stetson

Stetson Hatters (12-11, 6-5 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (14-10, 5-6 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: ASUN foes Bellarmine and Stetson square off on Saturday.

The Knights are 7-4 in home games. Bellarmine scores 73.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The Hatters are 6-5 in ASUN play. Stetson ranks sixth in the ASUN giving up 68.2 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

Bellarmine is shooting 38.6% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 39.1% Stetson allows to opponents. Stetson averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Bellarmine allows.

The Knights and Hatters square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hope Sivori is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 13.1 points and 2.1 steals. Hayley Harrison is shooting 41.0% and averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games.

Mary McMillan is averaging 8.9 points and 4.2 assists for the Hatters. Cameron Thomas is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Hatters: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

