Bellarmine hosts Queens after Colimerio’s 26-point game

Queens Royals (15-10, 8-4 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (3-22, 0-12 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -6.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Queens visits Bellarmine after Leo Colimerio scored 26 points in Queens’ 94-81 loss to the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Knights have gone 3-8 in home games. Bellarmine is 1-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

The Royals are 8-4 against ASUN opponents. Queens has a 6-8 record against opponents above .500.

Bellarmine makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Queens has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Queens’ 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points lower than Bellarmine has allowed to its opponents (48.8%).

The Knights and Royals match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curt Hopf is averaging 3.9 points for the Knights. Jack Karasinski is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

Colimerio is shooting 52.2% and averaging 13.7 points for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 0-10, averaging 71.0 points, 24.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points per game.

Royals: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

