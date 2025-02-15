Bellarmine hosts Freihofer and Eastern Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (17-9, 7-6 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (15-11, 6-7 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (17-9, 7-6 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (15-11, 6-7 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky takes on Bellarmine after Liz Freihofer scored 22 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 75-62 victory against the Queens (NC) Royals.

The Knights have gone 7-5 in home games. Bellarmine has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Colonels are 7-6 in ASUN play. Eastern Kentucky leads the ASUN with 15.8 assists. Alice Recanati paces the Colonels with 4.3.

Bellarmine averages 74.7 points, 9.3 more per game than the 65.4 Eastern Kentucky allows. Eastern Kentucky has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 42.6% shooting opponents of Bellarmine have averaged.

The Knights and Colonels meet Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hope Sivori is averaging 14 points, 3.2 assists and 2.2 steals for the Knights. Skylar Treadwell is averaging 15.7 points and 9.8 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the past 10 games.

Recanati is averaging 12.4 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Colonels. Freihofer is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

