Bellarmine hosts FGCU after Sivori’s 25-point game

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (19-3, 10-0 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (14-9, 5-5 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine hosts FGCU after Hope Sivori scored 25 points in Bellarmine’s 91-83 loss to the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Knights have gone 7-3 at home. Bellarmine averages 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Eagles are 10-0 against conference opponents.

Bellarmine is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 38.4% FGCU allows to opponents. FGCU averages 71.0 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 71.7 Bellarmine gives up.

The Knights and Eagles square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayley Harrison is shooting 41.4% and averaging 15.3 points for the Knights. Skylar Treadwell is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Lauryn Taylor is averaging 9.4 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Catherine Cairns is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Eagles: 10-0, averaging 76.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.