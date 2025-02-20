Bellarmine hosts Eastern Kentucky following Blanton’s 22-point game

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (17-11, 11-4 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (4-24, 1-14 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (17-11, 11-4 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (4-24, 1-14 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -8.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky plays Bellarmine after Devontae Blanton scored 22 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 66-57 victory over the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Knights are 4-10 on their home court. Bellarmine is 1-14 against opponents with a winning record.

The Colonels are 11-4 against ASUN opponents. Eastern Kentucky has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

Bellarmine averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Eastern Kentucky allows. Eastern Kentucky averages 78.9 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 80.8 Bellarmine gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Karasinski is shooting 54.8% and averaging 16.5 points for the Knights. Billy Smith is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

George Kimble III is averaging 18 points, 3.3 assists and 2.6 steals for the Colonels. Blanton is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 1-9, averaging 77.2 points, 25.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Colonels: 9-1, averaging 80.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

