Bellarmine faces Jacksonville in conference showdown

Jacksonville Dolphins (10-11, 4-5 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (14-8, 5-4 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Skylar Treadwell and Bellarmine host Saniyah Craig and Jacksonville in ASUN play.

The Knights are 7-2 in home games. Bellarmine is 5-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Dolphins are 4-5 in ASUN play. Jacksonville gives up 72.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.7 points per game.

Bellarmine’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Jacksonville gives up. Jacksonville’s 38.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than Bellarmine has allowed to its opponents (42.5%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayley Harrison is scoring 15.6 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Knights. Treadwell is averaging 15.5 points and 9.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Edyn Battle is scoring 20.9 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Dolphins. Craig is averaging 12.6 points and 11.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

