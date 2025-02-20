Bell puts up 24, Wichita State takes down Florida Atlantic 75-68

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Xavier Bell scored 24 points as Wichita State beat Florida Atlantic 75-68 on Thursday night.…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Xavier Bell scored 24 points as Wichita State beat Florida Atlantic 75-68 on Thursday night.

Bell shot 8 of 19 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Shockers (16-10, 6-7 American Athletic Conference). Bijan Cortes scored 16 points and added seven assists. Harlond Beverly finished 5 of 7 from the floor to finish with 10 points.

The Owls (15-11, 8-5) were led in scoring by Kaleb Glenn, who finished with 16 points. Ken Evans added 11 points for Florida Atlantic. Tre Carroll finished with 11 points and four steals. The Owls ended a five-game winning streak with the loss.

A 15-0 run in the first half gave Wichita State a 14-point lead. The teams entered the break with Wichita State ahead 36-28, while Ronnie DeGray III led his club in scoring with nine points. Cortes’ 3-pointer with 6:38 remaining in the second half gave Wichita State the lead for good at 58-55.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

