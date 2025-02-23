Bell has 23 in Wichita State’s 78-67 victory over Tulane

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Xavier Bell’s 23 points helped Wichita State defeat Tulane 78-67 on Sunday. Bell shot 7 for…

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Xavier Bell’s 23 points helped Wichita State defeat Tulane 78-67 on Sunday.

Bell shot 7 for 15 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Shockers (17-10, 7-7 American Athletic Conference). Corey Washington scored 19 points while going 7 of 11 and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds. Quincy Ballard finished 5 of 7 from the floor to finish with 11 points, while adding nine rebounds. The Shockers picked up their sixth straight victory.

Rowan Brumbaugh and Gregg Glenn III led the Green Wave (15-12, 9-5) with 18 points each. Kaleb Banks also had 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Washington scored eight points in the first half but Wichita State went into the break trailing 31-29. Bell scored Wichita State’s final six points as they closed out the 11-point victory.

