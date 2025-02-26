Bell and Wichita State host UAB

UAB Blazers (18-9, 11-3 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (17-10, 7-7 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UAB Blazers (18-9, 11-3 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (17-10, 7-7 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State takes on UAB after Xavier Bell scored 23 points in Wichita State’s 78-67 win over the Tulane Green Wave.

The Shockers are 11-4 on their home court. Wichita State is the top team in the AAC with 40.3 points in the paint led by Quincy Ballard averaging 9.0.

The Blazers are 11-3 in AAC play. UAB leads the AAC scoring 83.6 points per game while shooting 46.5%.

Wichita State is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 44.4% UAB allows to opponents. UAB averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Wichita State allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bell is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Shockers. Corey Washington is averaging 14.2 points and 9.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 17.8 points, 11 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.8 blocks for the Blazers. Alejandro is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Blazers: 8-2, averaging 81.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

