Bell and Wichita State host UAB

UAB Blazers (18-9, 11-3 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (17-10, 7-7 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

UAB Blazers (18-9, 11-3 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (17-10, 7-7 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -1.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State takes on UAB after Xavier Bell scored 23 points in Wichita State’s 78-67 victory over the Tulane Green Wave.

The Shockers have gone 11-4 at home. Wichita State has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Blazers are 11-3 against AAC opponents. UAB is sixth in the AAC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Yaxel Lendeborg averaging 7.2.

Wichita State scores 74.8 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 75.9 UAB gives up. UAB averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Wichita State allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bell is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Shockers. Corey Washington is averaging 14.2 points and 9.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tyren Moore is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, while averaging 6.9 points. Lendeborg is averaging 19.7 points, 12.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.2 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Blazers: 8-2, averaging 81.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.