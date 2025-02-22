Beale’s 20 lead Hampton past UNC Wilmington 83-70

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — George Beale had 20 points in Hampton’s 83-70 victory over UNC Wilmington on Saturday. Beale shot…

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — George Beale had 20 points in Hampton’s 83-70 victory over UNC Wilmington on Saturday.

Beale shot 8 for 13, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Pirates (15-13, 7-8 Coastal Athletic Association). Wayne Bristol Jr. shot 6 for 10, including 6 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 20 points. Noah Farrakhan shot 4 for 9 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Seahawks (21-7, 11-4) were led by Noah Ross, who recorded 15 points. Khamari McGriff added 11 points for UNC Wilmington. Greedy Williams had nine points and seven rebounds.

Hampton took the lead with 17:13 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 43-26 at halftime, with Bristol racking up nine points. Hampton was outscored by UNC Wilmington in the second half by four points, with Beale scoring a team-high 14 points in the final half.

Both teams next play Monday. Hampton hosts Stony Brook and UNC Wilmingtontakes on William & Mary on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

