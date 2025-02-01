Beale scores 28, Bristol Jr. wins it with four-point play in Hampton’s 80-79 OT win against Howard

WASHINGTON (AP) — George Beale’s 28 points off the bench helped Hampton defeat Howard 80-79 in overtime on Saturday night.…

WASHINGTON (AP) — George Beale’s 28 points off the bench helped Hampton defeat Howard 80-79 in overtime on Saturday night.

Hampton scored eight points in the final minute of overtime and it was Wayne Bristol Jr.’s four-point play that gave them an 80-79 lead with eight seconds left in the extra period.

Beale shot 8 of 18 from the field, including 5 for 13 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 7 from the line for the Pirates (11-12, 3-7 Coastal Athletic Association). Noah Farrakhan scored 16 points, going 4 of 7 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line.

The Bison (8-13, 3-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) were led in scoring by Blake Harper, who finished with 35 points. Marcus Dockery added 12 points for Howard. Jaren Johnson finished with 11 points and two steals.

