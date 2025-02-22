Baylor takes on Colorado following Edgecombe’s 24-point performance

Baylor Bears (16-10, 8-7 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (10-16, 1-15 Big 12) Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Baylor Bears (16-10, 8-7 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (10-16, 1-15 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -5.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor visits Colorado after VJ Edgecombe scored 24 points in Baylor’s 74-67 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Buffaloes are 9-6 on their home court. Colorado is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.2 turnovers per game.

The Bears are 8-7 in Big 12 play. Baylor ranks fourth in the Big 12 shooting 35.9% from 3-point range.

Colorado’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Baylor gives up. Baylor averages 6.8 more points per game (78.7) than Colorado gives up to opponents (71.9).

The Buffaloes and Bears face off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Hammond III is shooting 41.7% and averaging 12.9 points for the Buffaloes. Javon Ruffin is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Norchad Omier is averaging 15.7 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Bears. Jalen Celestine is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 1-9, averaging 64.6 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.