Baylor puts home win streak on the line against No. 13 Arizona

Arizona Wildcats (17-8, 11-4 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (16-9, 8-6 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor hosts No. 13 Arizona aiming to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Bears have gone 12-1 in home games. Baylor is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats are 11-4 in Big 12 play. Arizona has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Baylor averages 79.1 points, 9.6 more per game than the 69.5 Arizona gives up. Arizona averages 11.4 more points per game (81.3) than Baylor gives up to opponents (69.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Norchad Omier is shooting 55.5% and averaging 15.7 points for the Bears. VJ Edgecombe is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Tobe Awaka is averaging 7.9 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Caleb Love is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 36.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

