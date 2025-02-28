Baylor hosts Ousmane and Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowboys (14-14, 6-11 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (16-12, 8-9 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (14-14, 6-11 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (16-12, 8-9 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State faces Baylor after Abou Ousmane scored 25 points in Oklahoma State’s 74-68 win against the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Bears have gone 12-2 in home games. Baylor is the Big 12 leader with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Norchad Omier averaging 3.9.

The Cowboys are 6-11 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Baylor averages 78.1 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 76.4 Oklahoma State allows. Oklahoma State has shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points less than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Baylor have averaged.

The Bears and Cowboys meet Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Omier is shooting 56.4% and averaging 15.8 points for the Bears. VJ Edgecombe is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Marchelus Avery averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Bryce Thompson is shooting 45.1% and averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

