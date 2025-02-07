Baylor and BYU face off in conference matchup

BYU Cougars (12-10, 3-8 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (19-5, 9-2 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

BYU Cougars (12-10, 3-8 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (19-5, 9-2 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Darianna Littlepage-Buggs and Baylor host Delaney Gibb and BYU in Big 12 action Saturday.

The Bears have gone 12-1 in home games. Baylor is fifth in college basketball with 19.8 assists per game. Jada Walker leads the Bears averaging 5.6.

The Cougars are 3-8 against conference opponents. BYU ranks eighth in the Big 12 shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

Baylor makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than BYU has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). BYU averages 9.8 more points per game (68.8) than Baylor allows to opponents (59.0).

The Bears and Cougars meet Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Littlepage-Buggs is shooting 50.8% and averaging 13.8 points for the Bears. Aaronette Vonleh is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Gibb is averaging 17 points and 3.9 assists for the Cougars. Emma Calvert is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Cougars: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

