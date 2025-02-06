Baumhower leads Milwaukee against Robert Morris after 21-point game

Robert Morris Colonials (9-13, 5-8 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (5-19, 2-11 Horizon) Milwaukee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee…

Robert Morris Colonials (9-13, 5-8 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (5-19, 2-11 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee faces Robert Morris after Kacee Baumhower scored 21 points in Milwaukee’s 89-81 loss to the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Panthers have gone 3-7 at home. Milwaukee gives up 69.8 points and has been outscored by 7.3 points per game.

The Colonials are 5-8 against Horizon opponents. Robert Morris is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Milwaukee’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Robert Morris allows. Robert Morris averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Milwaukee gives up.

The Panthers and Colonials match up Thursday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baumhower is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Anna Lutz is averaging 12.8 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Noa Givon averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 25.9% from beyond the arc. Mya Murray is shooting 37.6% and averaging 9.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 66.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Colonials: 4-6, averaging 60.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

