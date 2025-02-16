Battle’s 24 lead Gonzaga past Pepperdine 107-55

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Khalif Battle’s 24 points helped Gonzaga defeat Pepperdine 107-55 on Saturday night. Battle also contributed five…

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Khalif Battle’s 24 points helped Gonzaga defeat Pepperdine 107-55 on Saturday night.

Battle also contributed five rebounds for the Bulldogs (20-7, 11-3 West Coast Conference). Nolan Hickman added 18 points while shooting 7 for 9, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc while they also had seven assists. Michael Ajayi shot 4 of 6 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Waves (10-17, 4-10) were led in scoring by Danilo Dozic, who finished with 12 points. Boubacar Coulibaly added 11 points and three blocks for Pepperdine. Stefan Todorovic finished with 10 points.

Gonzaga took the lead 18 seconds into the game and never looked back. The score was 55-26 at halftime, with Battle racking up 14 points. Gonzaga extended its lead to 103-52 during the second half, fueled by a 24-3 scoring run. Hickman scored a team-high 11 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

NEXT UP

Gonzaga plays Wednesday against Washington State on the road, and Pepperdine hosts Oregon State on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

